Prediction Appears for Talented UNC Basketball Transfer Target
The UNC basketball program seemingly had a slow start in the current transfer cycle, with plenty of interest in different prospects but failing to land any commitments in the early going.
The Tar Heels' momentum shifted a bit when they secured a pledge from West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell — without even hosting him for a visit. But at the moment, head coach Hubert Davis and staff don't look like a frontrunner for many of their other top targets.
Earlier this week, 247Sports’ Travis Branham officially recorded a Crystal Ball prediction for San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd, who recently checked out the Tar Heels on an official visit. The only catch, however, is that Branham’s prediction is for Boyd to land at Wisconsin.
While still just an expert prediction and liable to change on a dime, a loss in the Nick Boyd sweepstakes could be a giant blow to the Tar Heels.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Aztecs after spending his first three seasons as a collegian at Florida Atlantic. He ranks No. 44 overall in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
Meanwhile, UNC basketball remains in contact with a number of other transfer guards, including Elon transfer Nick Dorn, who also recently visited the Tar Heels.
