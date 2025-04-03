All Tar Heels

Prediction Appears for Talented UNC Basketball Transfer Target

Despite landing a visit, UNC basketball may be on the verge of striking out with former San Diego State guard Nick Boyd.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UNC basketball program seemingly had a slow start in the current transfer cycle, with plenty of interest in different prospects but failing to land any commitments in the early going.

ALSO READ: Outbound UNC Transfer Checks Out Big Ten Squad

The Tar Heels' momentum shifted a bit when they secured a pledge from West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell — without even hosting him for a visit. But at the moment, head coach Hubert Davis and staff don't look like a frontrunner for many of their other top targets.

Earlier this week, 247Sports’ Travis Branham officially recorded a Crystal Ball prediction for San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd, who recently checked out the Tar Heels on an official visit. The only catch, however, is that Branham’s prediction is for Boyd to land at Wisconsin.

While still just an expert prediction and liable to change on a dime, a loss in the Nick Boyd sweepstakes could be a giant blow to the Tar Heels.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Aztecs after spending his first three seasons as a collegian at Florida Atlantic. He ranks No. 44 overall in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.

Meanwhile, UNC basketball remains in contact with a number of other transfer guards, including Elon transfer Nick Dorn, who also recently visited the Tar Heels.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published |Modified
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball