UNC Basketball One-And-Done Brings NBA Players to Smith Center
On Saturday night, UNC basketball product Coby White, fresh off his best season as a pro since getting drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bulls following his 2018-19 campaign with the Tar Heels, was in Boshamer Stadium to watch the UNC baseball team defeat West Virginia and advance to the College World Series.
ALSO READ: Super Regional Sweep Sends UNC Back to College World Series
And on Sunday, the 24-year-old White was back at his forever home in the Dean Dome.
He was in town for his Simple Truth Coby White Basketball ProCamp. It's the first of two camps he's hosting this offseason for children, grades 1-8; the second is slated for Aug. 6 at the Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park, Ill.
At his camp in the Dean E. Smith Center, the Goldsboro native, a former five-star McDonald's All-American out of Greenfield School in Wilson, N.C., brought along a pair of fellow North Carolinians from the NBA in Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams and Golden State Warriors veteran guard Chris Paul.
There's no doubt the kids were thrilled to meet the well-known professional athletes:
As a fifth-year pro this past season, Coby White became a finalist for the NBA Most Improved Player Award. He averaged career-highs via his 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists across 79 outings for the Bulls, marking impressive jumps from his 9.7 points, 2.9 boards, and 2.8 dimes per contest in 2022-23.
ALSO READ: Latest Mock Draft Sends Tar Heel Out West