UNC Basketball: Latest Mock Draft Sends Tar Heel Star to Midwest
After transferring from Stanford and playing just one immensely successful season in Chapel Hill, Harrison Ingram decided it was time to move on, as he declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, ending his time with the UNC basketball program.
At one point, there remained a small chance of a return to the Tar Heels. But a strong showing in last month’s NBA Draft Combine was enough to convince the 21-year-old to keep his name in the draft consideration despite not being a first round lock.
Initially viewed as a mid-to-late second round selection, it appears that Ingram’s recent efforts may be helping him creep up draft boards with a chance to sneak into the back end of the first round.
In a recent mock draft released by Bleacher Reports’ Jonathan Wasserman, the 6-foot-5 Ingram appears early in the second round, with the Indiana Pacers selecting him at No. 36 overall.
Wasserman specifically noted Ingram’s impressive combine performance:
“Ingram showed off his shotmaking in one scrimmage and passing with six assists in the other game. He's earned fans with his connector skill set and strength and 7'0" wingspan for rebounding and defensive activity.”
Ending up in Indiana could be an ideal landing spot for Ingram, who would potentially slot into a supporting role for a young team coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. The Pacers aren’t afraid to use rookies or former second round selections in big moments, as evidenced by the strong play of both Ben Sheppard and Andrew Nembhard this postseason.
Ingram met with Indiana on Tuesday. The All-ACC Third Team selection also had recent workouts with the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.
He should find out his home in the league either on June 26 (first round) or June 27 (second round) at the NBA Draft in Brooklyn.
