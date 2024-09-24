UNC Basketball One-And-Done Secures Another NBA Contract
When the Phoenix Suns waived Nassir Little in late August, he became one of the top free agents on the market. So, it came as no surprise on Monday night when NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the 2018-19 UNC basketball forward and former No. 25 overall draft pick has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat for his sixth season in the league.
ALSO READ: Clips From First Official 2024-25 UNC Practice
Little, now 24 years old and entering what should his prime years as an athlete, spent his first four NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, the franchise that drafted him. Last season marked the Florida native's first in Phoenix.
Between his stints with the Blazers and Suns, Nassir Little has seen action in 237 regular season games, averaging 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.2 percent from the field, 33.0 percent beyond the arc, and 73.5 percent at the line.
With just under a month before the regular season begins, there are now seven UNC basketball alums appearing on 2024-25 NBA rosters (not including players on Exhibit 10 deals for training camp):
- Miami Heat forward Nassir Little
- Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson
- Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe
- Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony
- Chicago Bulls guard Coby White
- San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes
- San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Ingram
ALSO READ: UNC Legend Getting Jersey Retired Twice in NBA
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.