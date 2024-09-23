Clips From First Official 2024-25 UNC Basketball Practice
The 2024-25 UNC basketball squad held countless workouts over the summer. But Monday marked the Tar Heels' first official practice.
And on Monday afternoon, the program's social media team produced and posted 90 seconds of highlights from the action in the Dean E. Smith Center as the backdrop to impassioned speeches from three former Tar Heel players, including head coach Hubert Davis.
They begin with a pep talk from 2005 UNC basketball national champion big man and seasoned Tar Heel assistant Sean May before May's three-year Tar Heel teammate and fellow 2025 champ, Jawad Williams, chimes in with several motivational remarks of his own.
Davis' energy-fueling words to his fourth team serve as the narration for the final third of the first-practice hype video on Roy Williams Court:
"North Carolina is here," Davis proclaims to his Tar Heels in the final scene. "Every year, we're here. What you gonna do?"
UNC, featuring the returning backcourt duo of sophomore Elliot Cadeau and the defending ACC Player of the Year in fifth-year star RJ Davis plus a deep cast of proven transfer additions and heralded freshmen, tips off its 2024-25 season at home against Elon on Nov. 4. The Tar Heels then head to Lawrence for a highly anticipated showdown against fellow blueblood Kansas in historic Allen Fieldhouse four days later.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.