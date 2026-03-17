Is Bam Adebayo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Hornets)

Miami Heat Bam Adebayo has not missed a game since late December, but he's popped up on the injury report for Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Adebayo is listed as questionable with right calf tightness just a week after he dropped 83 points in a crazy win over the Washington Wizards.

Bam Adebayo (calf) listed questionable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 16, 2026

Adebayo has missed eight games so far in the 2025-26 season, but the Heat have actually played pretty well without him, going 6-2 in those matchups. On Tuesday, oddsmakers have set Miami as a 3.5-point underdog on the road -- a sign that Adebayo could miss this contest. The Heat are 3-0 against Charlotte this season, including an eight-point road win back on March 6.

It seems like Adebayo isn't dealing with a long-term issue, which is a good sign for the Heat. Calf injuries have led to many players missing multiple games in the 2025-26 season.

With Bam's status in question for this matchup, I'm targeting another Heat star in the prop market.

Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Hornets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Norman Powell UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+108)

Heat guard Normanb Powell returned from a lengthy absence with a groin injury on March 14 and dropped 20 points in a loss to the Orlando Magic.

Powell shot 7-for-15 from the field in that game and just 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. While he made the All-Star Game this season, Powell is actually shooting worse from 3 (38.8 percent) than his career average (39.7 percent).

Both numbers are still great, but I’m fading the star guard in his second game back in action. Powell is averaging less than three made 3-pointers per game, and now he’s taking on a Charlotte team that is 11th in the league in opponent 3s made per game.

Powell has three or more 3-pointers in just 10 of 22 games since Jan. 1, shooting 37.6 percent from deep. I think this is a solid plus-money pick on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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