UNC Basketball Portal Tracker: Top Target Schedules Visits Elsewhere

The UNC basketball staff doesn't appear to be an early favorite for veteran forward Devan Cambridge.

UNC basketball transfer target Devan Cambridge
UNC basketball transfer target Devan Cambridge
Devan Cambridge, who recently secured a seventh year in college via a medical hardship waiver, is in the transfer portal following two injury-plagued seasons at Texas Tech after serving as a starter for a year at Arizona State and consistent contributor for three years at Auburn. And the UNC basketball coaches were among those who contacted the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Tennessee native last week.

But Tuesday's Devan Cambridge update courtesy of On3's Joe Tipton doesn't sound all that promising for the Tar Heels.

The 24-year-old Cambridge told Tipton that he's locked in a visit to Pitt beginning on Wednesday and will be at Ohio State on Monday. Cambridge added that he might also check out Mississippi State, making no mention of the UNC basketball program except that he's heard from the Tar Heels, along with Arizona, Seton Hall, Pepperdine, and one of his former schools, Arizona State.

Across six seasons, including stops in the Big 12, SEC, and what was then the Pac-12, Cambridge has seen action in 141 games, averaging 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent from the field, 29.3 percent from downtown, and 62.0 percent at the line.

Fifth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts have landed five transfers this cycle. Their collection ranks No. 17 in the country, per 247Sports.

Matt Giles
