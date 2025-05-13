UNC Basketball Portal Tracker: Top Target Schedules Visits Elsewhere

After being granted a 7th year of eligibility from the NCAA last week, Texas Tech transfer Devan Cambridge tells @On3sports he's visiting Pitt on Wednesday and Ohio State next Monday.



