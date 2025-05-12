UNC Basketball One-And-Done Absent From Draft Combine Scrimmage Squads
One-year UNC basketball player Drake Powell was among the first batch of 75 talents to receive invites to this week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. But as ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported on Monday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound projected second-rounder from Pittsboro, N.C., is not on any of the four 10-deep rosters for optional scrimmage play tipping off on Wednesday afternoon.
ALSO READ: UNC Transfer Ven-Allen Lubin Among Top 10 Undecided in Portal
The five-on-five scrimmages provide an opportunity for players to boost their draft stocks. That said, many decide not to participate every year.
As Givony noted, Powell is one of eight projected second-rounders not on tap to compete in the scrimmages, along with Duke's Tyrese Proctor, Australia's Rocco Zikarsky, Tennessee's Chaz Lanier, Alabama's Labaron Philon, Auburn's Johni Broome, Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Florida's Alex Condon.
ESPN2 will begin broadcasting the NBA Draft Combine at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Drake Powell is the only UNC basketball product projected to come off the board at the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, June 25-26. So, it's no surprise he's the only Tar Heel on hand at the NBA Draft Combine.
Across 37 outings for the 2024-25 UNC basketball team, the 19-year-old Powell, an athletic forward exhibiting loads of potential, averaged 7.4 points, and 3.4 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. He shot 48.3 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from three, and 64.8 percent at the line.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.