UNC Basketball Pro Joins Michael Jordan in Exclusive Club
UNC basketball product Coby White has continued to steadily develop as a member of the Chicago Bulls since he came off the board No. 7 overall at the 2019 NBA Draft following his one-and-done campaign with the Tar Heels.
It took some time, but the 6-foot-5, 195-pound scoring guard has broken out over his last two NBA seasons. And he's playing some of his best basketball as he looks to lead the Bulls into the postseason.
White has been on an absolute heater during the month of March, scoring 20 or more points in every game, powering the Bulls to a 9-4 record over that stretch, including the squad's current four-game winning streak, and earning some accolades along the way.
His superstar production resulted in back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week distinctions, becoming the only Bull to achieve that feat since UNC basketball legend Michael Jordan did so during his illustrious NBA career.
Jordan famously went on to win six NBA titles with the Bulls after winning the national championship with the Heels as a freshman in 1982.
White will look to keep his red-hot play going down the stretch, as he is currently averaging a career-high 20.4 points this season, along with 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He and the Bulls (33-40), No. 9 in the East, now hope to finish the season strong and secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs.
