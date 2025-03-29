Future Duke Basketball Players Slam Door on Ridiculous Chatter
Columbus High School (Fla.) seniors Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer, were the first 2025 preps to commit to Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Their pledges, which arrived in early October, sparked a collection that now contains two other five-star prospects and ranks No. 1 in the country.
Plus, the Boozer twins put their commitments in ink during the early signing period in November and have never expressed any doubt about it being the best decision for their development.
Even so, as soon as former Duke basketball assistant Jai Lucas left the Blue Devil bench earlier this month, heading to the Boozers' hometown to become the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, loads of media members and fans alike began questioning whether they might reconsider and wind up pledging allegiance to Lucas and his crew. After all, the Hurricanes were their other finalist.
So, ahead of their appearances at the prestigious McDonald's All American Game in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 1, 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein asked them point-blank whether they are still 100 percent on board as incoming Blue Devils.
"Yes," the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Cameron Boozer, No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, replied right away.
And Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard who checks in at No. 22 in the cycle, chimed in, "Of course."
Nevertheless, just for the sake of it, some folks may choose to continue the speculation until the five-star prospects arrive in Durham this summer. But such absurdity from outsiders is exactly what the Boozer brothers signed up for by joining the envied powerhouse that is the Duke basketball program.
