UNC Basketball Product Catches Fire in Sacramento
On Thursday night, 2018-19 UNC basketball star and sixth-year Chicago Bulls guard powered a 128-116 road win over the Sacramento Kings by pouring in a game-high 35 points, marking the fifth time the former lottery pick has eclipsed 30 points this season and his third outing with 35 or more.
ALSO READ: Potential UNC Target King Bacot Accepts Summer Challenge
White played a team-high 38 minutes against the Kings, adding one rebound and five assists while shooting 10-for-18 from the field, 2-for-5 from three, and 13-for-14 at the line.
As a full-time starter for the second year in a row, the 25-year-old Coby White is now averaging 19.8 points, 3.6 boards, and 4.5 dimes. He's shooting 44.0 percent from the field, 35.6 percent beyond the arc, and 90.3 percent at the charity stripe.
Last season, White finished second in voting for the NBA Most Improved Player distinction.
He and the Bulls (30-40), currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, next face a road bout against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-26) at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Set to Battle Pair of Familiar Faces in Round of 64
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more updates on NBA Tar Heels and other UNC basketball news.