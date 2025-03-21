UNC Basketball Recruiting: King Bacot Accepts Summer Challenge
After becoming a two-time middle school state champion while posting a combined 38-2 record between sixth, seventh, and eighth grade, potential UNC basketball recruiting target King Bacot is now ready to ramp up the competition.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Staff Already Eyeing One Transfer Talent
As his father, Armando Bacot Sr., noted earlier this week in posting the following mixtape of the advanced guard's slick prowess as a playmaker and bucket-getter, King Bacot now has a "big summer ahead." He is "accepting the challenge to play up with Team Loaded" on the prestigious adidas 3SSB grassroots circuit while looking ahead to his freshman year of high school.
Of course, despite the stark differences in both size and playing style, the 6-foot-3 Virginia native is the younger brother of recent five-star UNC basketball standout big man Armando Bacot, the Tar Heels' all-time leading rebounder and double-double producer.
King Bacot, a projected five-star and contender to rank No. 1 overall among his 2029 peers, already holds offers from ECU, North Carolina Central, VCU, and McNeese State.
Considering fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff only recently handed out their first 2027 offer, it might be another year or two before the Tar Heels officially target anyone in Bacot's class.
ALSO READ: UNC Set to Battle Familiar Faces in Round of 64
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.