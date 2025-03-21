All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Recruiting: King Bacot Accepts Summer Challenge

The younger brother of UNC basketball treasure Armando Bacot is well beyond his years as a prospect.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball
UNC basketball / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

After becoming a two-time middle school state champion while posting a combined 38-2 record between sixth, seventh, and eighth grade, potential UNC basketball recruiting target King Bacot is now ready to ramp up the competition.

ALSO READ: Tar Heel Staff Already Eyeing One Transfer Talent

As his father, Armando Bacot Sr., noted earlier this week in posting the following mixtape of the advanced guard's slick prowess as a playmaker and bucket-getter, King Bacot now has a "big summer ahead." He is "accepting the challenge to play up with Team Loaded" on the prestigious adidas 3SSB grassroots circuit while looking ahead to his freshman year of high school.

Of course, despite the stark differences in both size and playing style, the 6-foot-3 Virginia native is the younger brother of recent five-star UNC basketball standout big man Armando Bacot, the Tar Heels' all-time leading rebounder and double-double producer.

King Bacot, a projected five-star and contender to rank No. 1 overall among his 2029 peers, already holds offers from ECU, North Carolina Central, VCU, and McNeese State.

Considering fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff only recently handed out their first 2027 offer, it might be another year or two before the Tar Heels officially target anyone in Bacot's class.

ALSO READ: UNC Set to Battle Familiar Faces in Round of 64

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball