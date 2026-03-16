Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 16

The Chicago Bulls return home from a five-game road trip when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Chicago went 2-3 on that trip, losing its last two games as double-digit underdogs. Meanwhile, Memphis enters tonight’s game on an eight-game losing streak after a loss in Detroit on Friday night.

This will be the first meeting between these two teams since November 2024, and plenty has changed since then. They’ll now meet twice in 12 days.

The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +5.5 (-107)

Bulls -5.5 (-124)

Moneyline

Grizzlies +200

Bulls -245

Total

243.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Grizzlies vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, CHSN

Grizzlies record: 23-43

Bulls record: 27-40

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – Out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Out

Brandon Clarke – Out

Walter Clayton Jr. – Questionable

Zach Edey – Out

GG Jackson – Doubtful

Ty Jerome – Doubtful

Jahmai Mashack – Available

Ja Morant – Out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – Out

Noa Essengue – Out

Jaden Ivey – Out

Mac McClung – Out

Isaac Okoro – Doubtful

Collin Sexton – Questionable

Anfernee Simons – Out

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Josh Giddey has a hot hand from deep in recent games. The Bulls guard has made OVER 2.5 three pointers in four of his last five games, including at least four threes in each of his last three contests.

Giddey shot 14 for 29 from deep in those three games and is 24 of 53 from beyond the arc in six games this month. I’ll take these plus odds for him to stay hot tonight at home.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The Bulls aren’t favorites too often, but it makes sense tonight against the Grizzlies. And while Chicago is just 7-18 against the spread as the favorite, that improves to a respectable 6-8 at home.

Meanwhile, Memphis is 18-27 ATS as the underdog, including 12-16 on the road.

The Bulls were able to stay competitive to begin the month out west, and should now get rewarded with a home win against a Grizzlies squad that has lost seven straight.

Pick: Bulls -5.5 (-124)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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