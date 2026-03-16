Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 16
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The Chicago Bulls return home from a five-game road trip when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
Chicago went 2-3 on that trip, losing its last two games as double-digit underdogs. Meanwhile, Memphis enters tonight’s game on an eight-game losing streak after a loss in Detroit on Friday night.
This will be the first meeting between these two teams since November 2024, and plenty has changed since then. They’ll now meet twice in 12 days.
The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +5.5 (-107)
- Bulls -5.5 (-124)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies +200
- Bulls -245
Total
- 243.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Grizzlies vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 16
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, CHSN
- Grizzlies record: 23-43
- Bulls record: 27-40
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – Out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Out
- Brandon Clarke – Out
- Walter Clayton Jr. – Questionable
- Zach Edey – Out
- GG Jackson – Doubtful
- Ty Jerome – Doubtful
- Jahmai Mashack – Available
- Ja Morant – Out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – Out
- Noa Essengue – Out
- Jaden Ivey – Out
- Mac McClung – Out
- Isaac Okoro – Doubtful
- Collin Sexton – Questionable
- Anfernee Simons – Out
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
Josh Giddey has a hot hand from deep in recent games. The Bulls guard has made OVER 2.5 three pointers in four of his last five games, including at least four threes in each of his last three contests.
Giddey shot 14 for 29 from deep in those three games and is 24 of 53 from beyond the arc in six games this month. I’ll take these plus odds for him to stay hot tonight at home.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Bulls aren’t favorites too often, but it makes sense tonight against the Grizzlies. And while Chicago is just 7-18 against the spread as the favorite, that improves to a respectable 6-8 at home.
Meanwhile, Memphis is 18-27 ATS as the underdog, including 12-16 on the road.
The Bulls were able to stay competitive to begin the month out west, and should now get rewarded with a home win against a Grizzlies squad that has lost seven straight.
Pick: Bulls -5.5 (-124)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop