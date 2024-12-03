UNC Basketball Recruit Caleb Wilson Now Flirting With Quadruple-Double
Whether or not the UNC basketball staff prevails in the Caleb Wilson sweepstakes, it's no wonder why Hubert Davis and his crew have made the Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward a top priority since extending an offer in May 2023.
In his latest outing over the weekend, Wilson recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks to power his Golden Bears to a 62-48 victory over the Newton High School (Ga.) Rams at the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in Atlanta.
One week earlier, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star, No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, posted 24 points, 16 boards, one dime, two steals, and four blocks, albeit in a season-opening 78-70 loss to the Pace Academy (Ga.) Knights.
Length. Athleticism. Deep offensive skillset. Defensive prowess. Competitiveness. Caleb Wilson checks all the boxes of a potential one-and-done college hoops sensation wherever he lands.
Two weeks ago, he named a top five of UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio State, and UCF. And 247Sports' Travis Branham recently reported that Wilson plans to soon announce two finalists before likely announcing a winner in December or January.
Kentucky is the perceived favorite. That said, Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels appear to be the Wildcats' primary threat.
Wilson toured the UNC basketball program on an official visit in early February before returning to Chapel Hill for an unofficial visit back in early October.
