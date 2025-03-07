All Tar Heels

Top UNC Basketball Recruit Heading to Smith Center for Duke Game

Five-star forward Caleb Wilson could be a good luck charm for the UNC basketball program versus the rival Blue Devils.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball versus Duke
UNC basketball versus Duke / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
UNC basketball defeated Duke, 93-84, the last time the Blue Devils traveled less than 10 miles down Tobacco Road to face the Tar Heels in the Dean E. Smith Center.

Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) phenom Caleb Wilson was on hand for that rivalry win on Feb. 3, 2024, contributing to his commitment to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels almost a year later back in late January. Now, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound senior is set to experience another UNC-Duke bout.

Wilson advertised plans for his latest trip to Chapel Hill via the following post on social media this week:

The versatile McDonald's All American selection and recent state champion MVP currently ranks No. 6 overall, No. 3 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

Caleb Wilson headlines a three-deep 2025 UNC basketball recruiting haul. The trio checks in at No. 9 in the cycle, per 247Sports, and No. 4 in the ACC.

No. 2-ranked Duke (27-3, 18-1 ACC) and UNC (20-11, 13-6 ACC) square off at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

