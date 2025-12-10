North Carolina Moves Up in Latest Rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels moved up two spots to No. 14 in the latest college basketball rankings released on Monday.

Entering last week, the Tar Heels were coming off a disappointing double-digit loss to the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day , which was the most-watched college basketball game ever on Fox. The game drew 6.5 million viewers, the largest viewership numbers for any college game ever broadcast on the network.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels had a couple of opportunities to make a statement to the rest of the country that the loss against the Spartans was not an accurate representation of the team. North Carolina did just that by defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena last Tuesday, showing that the Tar Heels are capable of defeating a top-ranked team on the road.

Head coach Hubert Davis broke down why that result was so important for the team's morale moving forward.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches the action across the court during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"I think it's significant for this new group, this new team," Davis said. "For them to win in this type of environment, it's good for them. I told them after the game: I just want you to get a taste of what it's like to put on that jersey, play in this building, against this type of team and program, and be able to come up big. It is just great for our growth as a young team. We're only eight games in, but this is really good for our team."

North Carolina followed that result with a lopsided 81-61 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday night.

What Did We Learn About North Carolina in Two-Game Stretch?

Before these past two games, the Tar Heels faced several doubts and questions about the roster construction and overall performance of the team. Those uncertainties were placed on hold for the time being, as North Carolina demonstrated that it can win in different ways.

Throughout the course of the season, Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar have been the majority stockholders in the offensive production. Although they will continue to operate as the two go-to scorers, the supporting cast stepped up in each of the last two outings.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

More specifically, Derek Dixon is averaging 11 points in that span, including 14 points on Sunday. Against Georgetown, the freshman guard went 5-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac have also portrayed some offensive capabilities at various points this season, but Dixon's emergence has been a revelation for the Tar Heels.

If the supporting cast continues to play at this level, North Carolina could crack into the top 10 in the near future.

