Former UNC Basketball Star Armando Bacot Adds to First-Year Pro Splash
All-time UNC basketball rebounder and supreme double-double machine Armando Bacot went undrafted back in June following five seasons as the full-time starting center in Chapel Hill. Now, the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Virginian still hasn't played in an NBA regular season game.
But there's no doubt he's excelling in the G League. And folks are taking notice.
Starring for the Memphis Hustle, the affiliate of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, Bacot became a first-time G League Player of the Week for his top-shelf production in helping to fuel the Hustle's 2-1 clip.
Bacot, recently an NBA G League Up Next Game honoree, averaged 25.7 points, 17.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals across those outings last week.
Moreover, the 24-year-old starter did so efficiently while exhibiting his season-long strides in the 3-point department, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from downtown.
The impressive efforts included Bacot's 34 points and franchise-record 25 boards versus the Santa Cruz Warriors last Thursday. He recorded nothing shy of a 20-10 double-double in the week's other two contests.
