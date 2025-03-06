All Tar Heels

Former UNC Basketball Star Armando Bacot Adds to First-Year Pro Splash

The UNC basketball treasure sure appears to be doing everything in his power to reach the NBA stage.

Matt Giles

Former UNC basketball center Armando Bacot
Former UNC basketball center Armando Bacot / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

All-time UNC basketball rebounder and supreme double-double machine Armando Bacot went undrafted back in June following five seasons as the full-time starting center in Chapel Hill. Now, the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Virginian still hasn't played in an NBA regular season game.

ALSO READ: Road Blowout Significantly Boosts Tar Heel NET Ranking

But there's no doubt he's excelling in the G League. And folks are taking notice.

Starring for the Memphis Hustle, the affiliate of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, Bacot became a first-time G League Player of the Week for his top-shelf production in helping to fuel the Hustle's 2-1 clip.

Bacot, recently an NBA G League Up Next Game honoree, averaged 25.7 points, 17.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals across those outings last week.

Moreover, the 24-year-old starter did so efficiently while exhibiting his season-long strides in the 3-point department, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from downtown.

The impressive efforts included Bacot's 34 points and franchise-record 25 boards versus the Santa Cruz Warriors last Thursday. He recorded nothing shy of a 20-10 double-double in the week's other two contests.

ALSO READ: Tar Heel Forward Builds on Recent Production Uptick

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball