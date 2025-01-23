UNC Basketball Recruiting: Decision Time for Caleb Wilson
Technically, at least on the East Coast, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star Caleb Wilson won't announce his college choice until Friday. On Thursday, his set commitment date since last week, the priority UNC basketball target confirmed that he'll reveal his decision on the NBA on TNT broadcast following the 10 p.m. ET battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
So, Wilson's big moment should take place live around 12:30 a.m. ET Friday, meaning Tar Heel enthusiasts will have to stay up late to see if Hubert Davis lands the 6-foot-9, 205-pound senior, who would be UNC's highest-ranked recruiting pledge across the fourth-year head coach's reign.
Caleb Wilson, checking at No. 6 overall and No. 3 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has been down to a top three of UNC, Kentucky, and Ohio State since he locked in his decision date last week.
As things stand with less than 12 hours until his announcement, the 247Sports Crystal Ball projects the UNC basketball staff to prevail.
Although Travis Branham is the only insider to enter a prediction there, it's worth pointing out that the national recruiting analyst is 20-for-20 when it comes to forecasting races in the 2025 cycle. Plus, he tagged his pick with a "high" level of confidence.
The Tar Heels are looking to add to their pair of early 2025 signees in Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.