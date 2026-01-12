3 observations from North Carolina's win over Wake Forest

The North Carolina Tar Heels picked up a close three-point victory over Wake Forest on Saturday evening. The win improved UNC to 14-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play.

UNC led by 11 points at halftime, thanks to a dominant first half from star Caleb Wilson. The Demon Deacons fought back and made it interesting down the stretch. Wake Forest had a chance to send the game into overtime at the buzzer but came up short.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Here are three observations from the Tar Heels’ win over the Demon Deacons.

3. Caleb Wilson went missing in the second half

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Wilson had a terrific first half, scoring 17 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Things were looking up for Wilson and the Tar Heels, and it appeared a blowout win could be on the way. Then, UNC completely went away from its game plan in the second half.

Wilson barely made an impact after halftime, but it is fair to question whether it was even his fault. The guards and coaching staff did a poor job of getting Wilson involved. After such an impressive first half, it was bizarre that neither the game plan nor the execution focused on getting the ball back to their star. There must be a major regroup before Wednesday night’s matchup against Stanford.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Wilson scored just five points in the second half, finishing with 22 for the game. This marks the second consecutive game in which he has been phased out of the offense after halftime, and that cannot become a trend. This lack of a clear plan nearly cost the Tar Heels the game.

2. Henri Veesaar has his best game as a Tar Heel

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

In an up-and-down, chaotic game, there was one constant: Henri Veesaar putting the ball in the basket. The 4-star transfer from Arizona, who was ranked as the third-best center in the transfer portal, delivered his best performance in a UNC uniform. While he had a solid season with the Wildcats last year, he has truly found his footing with the Tar Heels.

Veesaar has been Wilson’s running mate in the frontcourt and has helped carry the Tar Heels. He finished with 25 points and nine rebounds while missing just one of his 10 shots. His production should not go unnoticed, as he will be a key factor for the remainder of the season.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Veesaar has already recorded multiple 20-point games in his first season with UNC. This performance, however, was about more than scoring. He filled the stat sheet with rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. It was the best game he has played as a Tar Heel, and there is still a lot of basketball left to be played.

1. One guard shines amid continued guard struggles

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

UNC has been plagued by inconsistent guard play throughout the season, and that trend continued against the Demon Deacons. However, there was one bright spot: Jaydon Young .

Young has not received many opportunities this season but finally got his chance due to a string of poor performances from Luka Bogavac . He made the most of it, finishing with 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Young logged 19 minutes, more than double his usual playing time.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels

Young is a 3-star transfer from Virginia Tech, where he averaged eight points per game last season. The energy and spark he brought to the Tar Heels were evident. He knocked down timely shots and provided a much-needed lift, potentially earning himself more minutes as ACC play continues.

