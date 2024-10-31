UNC Basketball Recruiting: Insider Forecasts Caleb Wilson Race
Two of Kentucky's successes in the 2025 recruiting arena have come at the expense of the UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff. Those top-shelf Wildcat commits who held Tar Heel offers are Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno.
And it now seems another such outcome could be on the horizon.
This week, prominent Kentucky insider Jacob Polacheck entered the first pick into the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson, pointing to the Wildcats eventually coming out on top for the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star.
Last month, Polacheck reported that Wilson hopes to wrap up his recruitment by November or December.
Moreover, HS Top Recruits noted that multiple sources have recently suggested that Wilson looks to be in the final stage of making up his mind to play his college ball in Lexington next season:
Wilson, a versatile force who ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, visited the Tar Heels a few weeks ago, marking his second time in Chapel Hill after checking out the program on an official visit back in early February. In other words, UNC has been a major player in the race for quite some time.
But Kentucky head coach Mark Pope has visited Wilson at his school a few times of late, evidently proving to the coveted prospect that he's a top priority for the Wildcats.
For now, Caleb Wilson still has a top 12 of UNC, Kentucky, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, UCF, Southern Cal, Oregon, Arkansas, Ohio State, and Alabama.
The 2025 UNC basketball class contains one pledge thus far in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, No. 51 overall in the cycle.
