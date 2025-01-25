Where UNC Basketball Recruiting Prizes Sit in Updated Rankings
Just days before announcing his commitment to the UNC basketball program on Thursday night, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson fell one notch to No. 9 overall among his 2025 peers in the eyes of 247Sports. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound headliner of the Tar Heels' No. 7-ranked haul also slid a spot to No. 6 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
As for the two early UNC basketball signees who committed to Hubert Davis and his staff months before Wilson hopped on board with the Tar Heels, their 247Sports rankings are about the same as before the update this week.
Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, the first to pledge allegiance to Davis & Co. in the cycle, jumped from No. 50 to No. 48 but saw no change to his No. 47 composite standing. At this time last year, 247Sports placed the 6-foot-3, 190-pound versatile talent at No. 80 overall.
Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis, who has missed a chunk of his senior campaign with a right hand injury, debuted at No. 177 in the 247Sports rankings back in May. Now, although the 6-foot-5, 175-pound smooth bucket-getter fell one notch this week, he checks in at No. 47 overall, No. 56 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
