UNC Basketball Champ Pinpoints 'Biggest Thing Missing' for Tar Heels
During the Thursday afternoon episode of their Tidal League podcast, To The Baha with Theo Pinson & Raymond Felton, the pair of UNC basketball national champions (Pinson in 2017, Felton in 2005) sought out the root of ongoing struggles on the hardwood in Chapel Hill.
As critical pieces in hanging their teams' respective banners, any words of wisdom from Pinson and Felton deserve a listen. The same goes for Pinson's 2014-17 teammate, Justin Jackson.
With the Tar Heels (12-8, 5-3 ACC) squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble following back-to-back losses to Stanford and Wake Forest, Pinson defended fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis while pointing out a leadership shortage among the players.
"I think that's the biggest thing missing," Pinson said. "I think [fifth-year UNC basketball guard RJ Davis] took a step last game because he guarded the best player. That was a leadership type of showing by example."
Felton chimed in by pointing out there's more to leading than that.
"Yeah, but he still has to be a leader by voice," Felton noted about the defending ACC Player of the Year. "He has to. For him to take as many shots as he do, for him to have the ball in his hand as much as he do, he has to lead by mouth, not just by example.
"Somebody has to go in the locker room sometimes, and don't let Coach Davis say one word...Just get in there and say what you gotta say, and that's it. Plain and simple."
Pinson and Felton recounted their championship rosters chock-full of proven leaders, including Pinson's recognition of Jackson's outspoken behavior at times despite his notably calm, collected demeanor.
"Everyone knows [Jackson is] very quiet, very to his self," Pinson explained as Jackson nodded in agreement. "But like, he would get on [us]...
"Listen, I will never forget: We played Oregon [in the 2017 Final Four]. Every guard to guard that me and Justin had, we had to be up [to guard the deep ball] because Tyler Dorsey would shoot that jumper from halfcourt. And I wasn't up. He hit the shot. Justin is screaming at me. He's like, 'Get up, Theo!' And I'm like, 'You're right.' And it didn't happen again.
"That's the difference. That's why I say this don't have nothing to do with coaching."
Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels are now gearing up to host the Boston College Eagles (9-10, 1-7 ACC) at 2:15 p.m. ET Saturday (The CW Network).
