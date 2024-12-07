UNC Basketball Recruiting: Signs of Momentum Shift in AJ Dybantsa Race
The finish line in the AJ Dybantsa sweepstakes appears to be in sight, perhaps as soon as next week. And insiders are now challenging the previous assumption that the Utah Prep five-star forward, a prime 2025 UNC basketball offer holder for months, is leaning toward BYU.
On Saturday afternoon, three days after the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Dybantsa named a top four of UNC, BYU, Kansas, and Alabama, 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham removed his Crystal Ball pick, which favored the Cougars to prevail for the nation's No. 1 overall prep prospect.
Although the Crystal Ball sits empty as a result of Branham's deletion, growing chatter among insiders suggests Alabama has emerged as the frontrunner.
UNC basketball hosted AJ Dybantsa in September. Hubert Davis and his staff have looked like contenders ever since, albeit never as the outright leader.
While the perceived momentum shift from BYU to Alabama may not affect the Tar Heels' chances, it does point to the possibility that Dybantsa hasn't fully locked in on a winner yet.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heels have two 2025 recruits on board in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis. They rank No. 48 and No. 62, respectively, on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and inked their UNC basketball scholarship agreements during the early signing period in November.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.