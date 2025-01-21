UNC Basketball Star Ready to Pass Duke Legends on All-Time ACC Lists
Fifth-year UNC basketball player RJ Davis already ranks No. 1 among all-time Tar Heels in 3-point makes.
Now, sitting at 312 for his career as the Tar Heels (12-7, 5-2 ACC) gear up for their road battle against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 6-1 ACC) at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN), the 23-year-old needs only two more splashes from deep to leapfrog former three-year Duke great Jay Williams at No. 11 on the all-time ACC list.
Despite knocking down a career-low 28.8 percent of his 3-point attempts this season, it's still conceivable that Davis could climb as high as No. 4 on the ACC list. He would need just 31 more to take sole possession of No. 5 over former Duke sharpshooter Trajan Langdon and just 40 more to surpass No. 4 in former Georgia Tech sensation Dennis Scott.
As for the conference's all-time scoring list, RJ Davis currently checks in at No. 7 with his 2,416 points, No. 2 among Tar Heels.
The next ACC scoring legend in his sights is Duke treasure Christian Laettner and his 2,460 points. Laettner's No. 6 standing is probably safe through Tuesday night, but it may well be in jeopardy when the UNC basketball squad hosts the Boston College Eagles at 2:15 p.m. ET Saturday (The CW Network).
Of course, Tar Heel gem Tyler Hansbrough's 2,872 points remain the top UNC and ACC marks.
And at this point, given RJ Davis' dip in production from his ACC Player of the Year campaign last go-round, that total is likely well out of his reach.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.