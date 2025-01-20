Future UNC Basketball Guard Overcomes Turnovers to Power Statement Win
At the talent-packed Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts on Monday afternoon, longtime 2025 UNC basketball recruiting prize Derek Dixon committed a game-high six turnovers in his Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) Eagles' showdown against the Roosevelt High School (Calif.) Mustangs. But the 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star guard made up for his miscues in facilitating an impressive 73-55 victory.
The versatile Dixon, appearing at No. 47 overall and No. 6 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, totaled 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 5-for-9 from the field, 2-for-5 beyond the arc, and 2-for-3 at the charity stripe. He was one of only three participants in the contest who played all 32 minutes.
And his Eagles improved to 17-2 overall this season (5-0 in their conference).
Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis, who currently checks in at No. 54 among the nation's high school seniors, are still the only UNC basketball pickups on the 2025 recruiting trail.
However, fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis and his staff are the favorites to land Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson, No. 5 overall, when the five-star reveals his decision on Thursday. That addition would give Carolina a considerable boost to its No. 32 ranking in the cycle.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.