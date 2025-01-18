UNC Basketball Treasure Racking Up Votes for G League Showcase
The NBA G League Up Next Game is part of All-Star weekend on Sunday, Feb. 16, in San Francisco. And in Armando Bacot's first year as a pro, the UNC basketball great will likely be among the invites.
As of Friday afternoon, Bacot stacks up at No. 10 overall among vote-getters for the showcase event, which will feature 28 players. Fan votes determine 10 spots, and the NBA G League will select the other 18 participants based on merit.
Fans can vote for Armando Bacot on the NBA G League app or through the official site. Voting ends next Friday at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Following Bacot's five-year UNC basketball career, in which he became the program's all-time leading rebounder and double-double machine, the 24-year-old Richmond native went undrafted. So, despite joining the Utah Jazz for NBA Summer League action, he agreed to a G League deal with the Memphis Hustle after participating in preseason action with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Through 22 appearances with the Hustle, Bacot is averaging 14.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks. He's shooting 42.6 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three, and 69.1 percent at the charity stripe.
Given the 6-foot-11, 240-pound center's impressive production as a rookie, perhaps it won't be long until Armando Bacot receives a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies and records his first NBA regular season outing.
