UNC Basketball Star Ian Jackson Ascending NBA Mock Drafts
Not counting Walker Kessler, who transferred to Auburn before eventually turning pro, UNC basketball hasn't produced a first round pick since Day'Ron Sharpe came off the board No. 29 overall at the 2021 NBA Draft. Based on the continued surge of freshman guard Ian Jackson and the likelihood he'll become a one-and-done, chances are that Tar Heel streak ends this year.
ALSO READ: Ex-Tar Heel Sinks Game-Winner From Logo
Perhaps freshman forward Drake Powell will join him.
However, after sitting above Jackson in many mock drafts for months, the fellow UNC basketball starter and 2024 McDonald's All American doesn't appear in first rounds as consistently as he once did. That holds true in the latest projected first round courtesy of USA TODAY For The Win NBA writer Bryan Kalbrosky on Thursday, as Powell is absent while Jackson checks in at No. 19 overall.
Across the past six UNC basketball outings, coinciding with the first six starting nods of Ian Jackson's college career, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound breakneck talent from The Bronx, N.Y., is averaging 22.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 53.3 percent from the field, 41.0 percent from three, and 71.9 percent at the charity stripe.
In his 11 games as a reserve, Jackson averaged 12.0 points.
He and the Tar Heels (12-6, 5-1 ACC), enjoying their first four-game winning streak this season, are now gearing up to host the Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 3-3 ACC) at 2:15 p.m. ET Saturday (The CW Network).
ALSO READ: Five-Star Eliminates UNC From Contention
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.