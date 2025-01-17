Elliot Cadeau Boosts UNC Basketball Chances in Five-Star Recruitment
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) heralded senior Caleb Wilson, a UNC basketball offer holder since May 2023 and a two-time recruiting visitor in Chapel Hill, announced three finalists on Friday. Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels made the cut, along with the Kentucky Wildcats and Ohio State Buckeyes.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Star Ian Jackson Ascending NBA Mock Drafts
He was previously down to top five that also included Tennessee and UCF.
Plus, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward has locked in his decision date. He will reveal his college choice on Thursday.
Recent chatter suggests that Wilson, No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, will likely join a blueblood by committing to the Wildcats or Tar Heels.
"Coach Davis is a great guy on and off the court also," Wilson told 247Sports. "North Carolina is a prestigious university. They have a great team, and I feel like I can go to that team, step up, and become the man at North Carolina. I definitely feel like it'd be a great opportunity.
"With Elliot Cadeau possibly returning, that'd be a great guard to play with."
Both the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine and Rivals FutureCast contain predictions pointing to Kentucky as the favorite. That said, there have been no new picks for the Caleb Wilson sweepstakes since mid-November, and the 247Sports Crystal Ball remains empty.
UNC basketball recruiters enjoy two early 2025 signees in Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon.
ALSO READ: Ex-Tar Heel Forward Sinks Game-Winner From Logo
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.