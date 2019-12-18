HeelsMaven
Cole Anthony Up and Walking in Video Shared by His Father

Brant Wilkerson-New

It appears Cole Anthony's recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery is on the fast-track after his father, Greg, shared a video of the North Carolina guard up and walking around one day after the procedure.

With two bandages on his right knee, Anthony can be seen walking in a training room at UNC while receiving positive feedback in the first video.

In the second, Anthony is pushing off his toes with the aid of a training table.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Anthony would miss the next 4-6 weeks as he recovers from the procedure in what is a major loss for the Tar Heels as the star freshman has averaged 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Largely responsible for creating Carolina's offense this season, Anthony has been the focus of opposing defenses as he's accounted for nearly one third of the Tar Heels' field goal attempts, shooting 36.8 percent overall and 29.2 percent from 3-point range.

If the timetable is accurate, Anhtony could return after four weeks after missing a total of six games.

The Tar Heels are scheduled to meet No. 2 Gonzaga on the road on Wednesday before traveling to Las Vegas to take on UCLA on Saturday. After a break for the holidays, Carolina returns for a four-game home-stand vs. Yale, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Clemson before going to Pitt on Jan. 18.

There are three more games, vs. Miami (Jan. 25), at N.C. State (Jan. 27), vs. Boston College (Feb. 1) and at Florida State (Feb. 3) to complete the six-week period.

The Tar Heels play host to Duke on Feb. 8.

Anthony also vowed to come back stronger via his own Instagram, seemingly squashing any ideas that he might move on to preparing for the NBA Draft.

I will be back stronger❗️

