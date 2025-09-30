Belichick Addresses QB Controversy and O-Line Progress + Notes
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media at the Kenan Football Center on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming matchup with Clemson, the quarterback controversy and the offensive line.
To watch, check out the video:
Here are some notes of everything that Bill Belichick said ahead of UNC’s home matchup with Clemson:
- The press conference was scheduled for 2 p.m., but after a delay to 2:30, Belichick didn’t take the podium until 2:42.
- Last week, the Tar Heels focused on fundamentals. Belichick addressed several questions about their progress, offering only broad comments about the improvements made.
- Belichick said quarterback Gio Lopez has been limited in practice, is receiving treatment, and is expected to participate today. "We will see where he is today," Belichick added. He mentioned Lopez will continue to be monitored but offered no indication about whether he or Max Johnson will start.
- Belichick did not clarify whether Johnson will get more first-team reps this week, only mentioning the two freshmen quarterbacks. He gave no indication about the quarterback depth chart or any changes at the position.
- Asked if the staff discussed switching from Lopez to Johnson, Belichick simply noted they have two experienced quarterbacks and two freshmen they like, but avoided revealing any decision. He did say, however, that Lopez “has improved a lot,” and regarding Tuesday at practice, “We will see how that goes” with Lopez’s injury.
- Belichick praised the offensive line’s versatility, highlighting Austin Blaske. Blaske entered training camp as the team's starting center before he got injured. Since he has returned, he moved over a couple of spots to left tackle.
- UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts asked for patience last week, while GM Michael Lombardi said they're bringing in 40 new players and it will take time to build. Asked if this is a rebuild, Belichick simply said he's coaching one game at a time and doing what's best for the team.
- Belichick fielded several questions about his relationship with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. He spoke highly of Swinney’s leadership and consistency in running the Clemson program over the years, emphasizing the impressive culture Swinney has built.
- Belichick also noted the impact Swinney has had on his athletes both on and off the field, saying he’s "turned boys into men" and played a crucial role in their personal development and success. Belichick’s respect for Swinney’s approach was evident as he acknowledged the stability and winning tradition Swinney continues to foster at Clemson.
