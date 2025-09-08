Bill Belichick's Bold Statement After Victory Over Charlotte
Bill Belichick proved he can win a game at the collegiate level (yes, even if it was against a much smaller school compared to UNC — a win is a win). North Carolina held the Charlotte 49ers to zero touchdowns and just a field goal — time expired with the scoreboard reading 20-3.
To begin the press conference following the win, Belichick shared his opening statement.
- "A lot better tonight and the rain delay was challenging for both teams, obviously. But things got going, and I thought we did a good job not turning the ball over, which was a big improvement from last week. Played better defense, tackled better and played better in the kicking game. We had some decent field position in the kicking game."
- "So, I thought overall, it was a solid effort. Certainly, a lot of room for improvement. We can do a better job in all the areas, coaching fundamentals, playing, missed some opportunities, but I thought these players deserved it. They played well tonight, and again, came back after a short week, went on the road and came in here and got the win. So good win and we'll move on."
Bill Belichick Gets the Job Done
The win was not against TCU or Clemson and neither Florida State (who look much better this season). But it's a step forward toward what could become a winning streak for the Tar Heels.
They have Richmond at home, then UCF on the road and return to Chapel Hill to take on Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. A possible three-game winning streak heading into its next biggest contest will give UNC all the confidence to come out swinging for the fences.
A victory against the Tigers will give the team its signature win (a phrase heard a lot in college basketball). It could have had one against TCU, but then North Carolina was stomped on for four quarters, leaving students no choice but to run up the stairs of Kenan Stadium. — ultimately never coming back.
One game at a time for Belichick and company, but the next two games heading into Saturday, October 4, will be crucial for gaining its identity on both sides of the football. And more importantly, how the story will be written after the 2025 season comes to a close.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!