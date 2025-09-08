All Tar Heels

Bill Belichick's Bold Statement After Victory Over Charlotte

What did Bill Belichick have to say to open the press conference following win number one as a college head coach?

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichic looks at his iPad during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichic looks at his iPad during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bill Belichick proved he can win a game at the collegiate level (yes, even if it was against a much smaller school compared to UNC — a win is a win). North Carolina held the Charlotte 49ers to zero touchdowns and just a field goal — time expired with the scoreboard reading 20-3.

Greg Smit
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (12) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

To begin the press conference following the win, Belichick shared his opening statement.

  • "A lot better tonight and the rain delay was challenging for both teams, obviously. But things got going, and I thought we did a good job not turning the ball over, which was a big improvement from last week. Played better defense, tackled better and played better in the kicking game. We had some decent field position in the kicking game."
  • "So, I thought overall, it was a solid effort. Certainly, a lot of room for improvement. We can do a better job in all the areas, coaching fundamentals, playing, missed some opportunities, but I thought these players deserved it. They played well tonight, and again, came back after a short week, went on the road and came in here and got the win. So good win and we'll move on."
Andrew Simpso
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Conner Harrell (15) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) for a sack during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick Gets the Job Done

The win was not against TCU or Clemson and neither Florida State (who look much better this season). But it's a step forward toward what could become a winning streak for the Tar Heels.

They have Richmond at home, then UCF on the road and return to Chapel Hill to take on Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. A possible three-game winning streak heading into its next biggest contest will give UNC all the confidence to come out swinging for the fences.

Jalon Thompso
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Joven Nicholas (5) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jalon Thompson (20)during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A victory against the Tigers will give the team its signature win (a phrase heard a lot in college basketball). It could have had one against TCU, but then North Carolina was stomped on for four quarters, leaving students no choice but to run up the stairs of Kenan Stadium. — ultimately never coming back.

One game at a time for Belichick and company, but the next two games heading into Saturday, October 4, will be crucial for gaining its identity on both sides of the football. And more importantly, how the story will be written after the 2025 season comes to a close.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.