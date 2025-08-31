Bill Belichick’s Contributions to The Rams Club
The Rams Club has been a source for student-athletes at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to further their education and careers in whatever sport they take part in following high school, respectively.
Head Coach Bill Belichick, who will stand on the sidelines of Kenan Memorial Stadium for the first time ever and at the collegiate level, spoke to the media this past Wednesday afternoon and talked through The Rams Club.
- "(Laughs) Thought it was only TCU questions," said Belichick. "But no, it’s been great. Most with Michael [Alford], but not all. Mostly UNC alumni, but others too."
- "The support has been tremendous, very encouraging, with people wanting to get more involved," Belichick added about The Rams Club. "Lots of questions about the new college football landscape — GM/head coach model, NIL, things like that. Michael and I also talk about honoring UNC’s football tradition and history. Events in Nantucket, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, plus more coming. Everyone has been a positive experience."
General Manager Michael Lombardi goes way back with Coach Belichick during their time together in the NFL. GM Lombardi boasts executive experience on his resume and has been a navigator assisting the 73-year-old head coach throughout all things NIL-related.
The Duo of Michael Lombardi and Bill Belichick
Both Coach Belichick and GM Lombardi are two focal points of this new era of North Carolina football — one for the gridiron and one for off the gridiron. The two work simultaneously, managing the right moves for the roster and the kind of direction the team should go in, involving money.
It helps that the two have prior experience working together (chemistry goes beyond the players on the field), and their goal of turning UNC into the "33rd NFL team" seems to become more of a reality as time passes (the Tar Heels docuseries on Hulu this fall adds on).
Monday night, on Labor Day, welcoming the TCU Horned Frogs, the first regular season game for the two begins. The experience will be different, given the contrast the NFL has to college football, but the sport is the exact same — same way to score points, kick field goals and make tackles.
Even after the night concludes, win or lose, the pair of football veterans will have to continue building for the future.
