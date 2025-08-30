Bill Belichick Speaks on Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens Before TCU
Head Coach Bill Belichick formed a coaching staff with an abundance of NFL experience altogether, but for Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens, he has launched into a new role despite the absence of former Head Coach Mack Brown (where he was the run game coordinator).
- "Very fortunate with our staff overall," Belichick said Wednesday afternoon to reporters. "Good mix of college and pro experience. Freddie has both. He’s coached a lot of good players, brings toughness, and has a strong relationship with Coach Friend on the offensive line — similar to Josh McDaniels and Dante Scarnecchia in New England."
- "That coordinator–O-line dynamic is critical," Belichick added. "He’s brought experience from the NFL and also familiarity with this program from recent years, which has helped us know where to move faster or slower."
The Tar Heels will be under a new trio of Coach Belichick, Coach Kitchens, as well as Coach Steve Belichick (defensive coordinator). A much different look compared to a year ago (so much can change with time).
Freddie Kitchens, UNC's Offensive Strategy
Coach Kitchens spent time in the NFL as a head coach, running backs coach, tight ends coach, associate head coach, and senior offensive assistant coach. Now, he will be leading UNC's offensive game plan side-by-side with Coach Belichick.
- "Well, let me clarify something when I say our offense," said Kitchens during UNC's media availability on August 6. "This is Carolina's offense, you know, first and foremost. So, have there been any requirements, you know? I think when you start talking about things like that, it's like, you know, I've worked for I've worked for Bill Parcells, I've worked for Nick Saban. I've worked for Sylvester, Croom, Darrell Dickey, Ken Whisenhunt, Bruce Arians. Ins, Hugh Jackson and Joe Judge."
- "So every one of those guys I learned something from," Kitchens added. "So I welcome everything that Coach Belichick, you know, recommends, or why don't you think of this, or why don't you think of that, that kind of stuff. So it's a conglomeration of thoughts and ideas and feedback and stuff like that. That gets you to where you are as a coach. So hopefully that answers your question."
The game against TCU is the start of something new for the majority of North Carolina's program, for either a player or coach, but a new beginning for fans to soak in the new era of football in Chapel Hill.
