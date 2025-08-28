3 Bill Belichick Quotes Ahead of TCU Game
It all begins Monday, September 1, for the North Carolina Tar Heels and Bill Belichick, about to begin his first ever season of football as a college head coach. Who would have thought?
UNC will take on TCU, squaring up for a battle against a talented quarterback in Josh Hoover, in search of a 4,000-yard season after getting so close last year.
With Wednesday's media availability for UNC, Coach Belichick shared with reporters that South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez will be the starter. Lopez-Hoover will be a fun matchup for all college fans to watch (since it's the only game for the day) and get to witness whether or not the eight-time Super Bowl champion still has his skills.
Lopez was in a battle for the starting spot against quarterback Max Johnson, who had to grind his way through recovery and treatment to even be in contention as the signal caller. His gruesome injury in the third quarter against Minnesota last season did not roll over into this season, allowing him to be a part of the team, whatever the situation may be.
For Coach Belichick, here is what he said in his opening statement: TCU's offense, along with how he feels about his team heading into Monday.
Bill Belichick's Opening Statement
- "Ready for football here? Yeah. We definitely are. It’s great to be preparing for a game now, really being in a game week."
- "We’re all excited for that — staff, players. We’ve had a long preseason, and it’s time to focus on the upcoming game. Looking forward to the preparations."
- "TCU is a really good program. When Coach Franchione came in, then Coach Patterson, they elevated that program to tremendous success, similar to the 1930s with Davey O’Brien, Sammy Baugh, and Dutch Meyer. Then, of course, being in the championship game with Coach Dykes — it’s been a strong program with a lot of success the last two decades."
- "They’re impressive to watch. Last year, they were really explosive offensively and tough, aggressive defensively. They’ve got good players on both sides of the ball and a very competitive kicking game group as well. Their special teams, especially coverage, are one of the better units we’ll see this year."
- "So, a lot to work on and a lot to get ready for. Excited for the process to start. We’ll take it day by day. Definitely looking forward to preparing for an opponent for the first real time this season."
On TCU's Offense
- "Explosiveness. They attack every blade of grass. Deep throws — go routes, posts, seams. Intermediate — slants, in-cuts. Screens and quick throws behind the line where receivers gain yards after the catch. Some personnel has changed, but they’ve added talent. They’re very good catch-and-run. If you let them throw underneath, you’d better tackle."
- "They also push the ball over the top. Sideline to sideline, line of scrimmage to 50 yards deep — they make you defend it all. Coach Bryles and Coach Dykes put a lot of stress on defenses. For us, it’s about disciplined team defense and tackling well."
On What He Expects Out of the Tar Heels against the Horned Frogs
- "Every opening day, there are things you feel good about and things you’re uncertain about. Once the game unfolds, sometimes those flip. Practicing against yourself isn’t the same as playing an opponent who game plans against you."
- "TCU will try to expose weaknesses. Then the next week, the same thing, only with more film. By weeks three or four, teams know who you are, and you know where you’re strong or vulnerable. The first month is key for development and evaluation. What we see against TCU may be very different than what we saw against ourselves."
- "And yes, Gio is officially our starting quarterback."
Lopez and the Tar Heels have been anticipating their first game for quite some time. Fall Camp was a sign that the start of the season was near, but now it is so close to actually happening. North Carolina fans who have a a ticket (and for students who received one through the lottery) are in for an eventful night.
