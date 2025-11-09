Bill Belichick Earns 2nd ACC Win, UNC Slides By Stanford
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina's logo at the center of the gridiron was painted in blue, white and red in honor of Military Appreciation Day, and to add on for those who are also Tar Heel fans, their favorite team won — defeating Stanford — on Saturday afternoon, 20-15. North Carolina's record moves to 4-5 as it needs two more wins to become eligible.
1st Quarter
North Carolina used back-to-back sacks to finish Stanford's opening drive. Defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude first, followed by linebacker Tyler Thompson, to force the Cardinals to punt on fourth down. UNC's defense shows consistency yet again, applying pressure in the backfield on opposing teams.
UNC's defense capitalized and forced a fumble on Stanford quarterback Elijah Brown, as the football was recovered by defensive lineman Smith Vilbert. Linebacker Andrew Simpson forced a strip-sack. The Tar Heels had the ball on Stanford's 9-yard line, but did not find the end zone — choosing to go for a field goal after — UNC took the lead, 3-0.
2nd Quarter
The nightmare of fumbles haunted North Carolina again, as quarterback Gio Lopez lost the ball on 3rd-and-12 — Stanford's linebacker Matt Rose forced it with linebacker Hunter Barth recovering at the 30-yard line. However, once more, UNC's defense forced a three-and-out, and the field goal attempt by the Cardinals landed far right — no good.
Stanford ended the half with 16 plays, 56 yards and a 4:27 drive that resulted in a field goal with time expiring in the first half. Both teams went into the locker room tied with three points apiece.
Halftime Stats
UNC
- 47 total yards
- 19 rushing yards
- 28 passing yards
- 18 total plays
- Six sacks
Stanford
- 100 total yards
- 17 rushing yards
- 83 passing yards
- 40 total plays
- 11 first downs
3rd Quarter
UNC opened with a 12-play, 75-yard and 7:17 drive to score its first touchdown of the game. A throw from Lopez to running back Davion Gause on the left side of the end zone was completed for a 20-yard score. It was Gause's fourth touchdown of the year. North Carolina outgained itself in that one drive in total yards than they accomplished in the first 30 minutes.
Head coach Bill Belichick's team did not have the best outing offensively by any means, but its defense slowed down Stanford, with an interception by linebacker Khmori House. UNC began the drive at the Cardinal's 36-yard line. A 15-yard penalty was given to North Carolina after unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Simpson.
4th Quarter
House's interception led to a 48-yard field goal, and UNC upped its lead to 10 points with 14:16 remaining in the contest. Thompson reached the backfield on Stanford's drive moments after — another three-and-out by North Carolina's defensive unit. By that point, it was the eighth sack for UNC.
Lopez and wide receiver Jordan Shipp connected for a 55-yard passing touchdown. Shipp caught the ball, beat his defender, and found open space to reach the end zone. It took North Carolina 3 plays, 60 yards and 1:01 to achieve a 17-point lead, 20-3.
On the other end, the Cardinals responded with a touchdown — 9 plays, 75 yards and 3:36. Head coach Frank Reich elected to go for a two-point conversion, but the throw by Brown went too high over the intended target. The Cardinals found the end zone again with a throw from Brown to wide receiver CJ Williams.
The Tar Heels forced a fumble on Stanford's two-point conversion attempt — still holding the scoreboard advantage.
North Carolina will take on Wake Forest on the road on Saturday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!