UNC's Identity Crisis Exposed
Breaking down the North Carolina’s lack of identity — from the muddled offensive schemes to the silence surrounding player availability, and even the fading credibility of UNC’s self-branded “33rd NFL Team” mantra.
North Carolina is still reeling from its humiliating loss to TCU. Tar Heels On SI beat writers Grant Chachere and Jeremiah Artacho broke down the team’s lack of identity — from the muddled offensive schemes to the silence surrounding player availability, and even the fading credibility of UNC’s self-branded “33rd NFL Team” mantra.
Notable Quotes from QB Coach Matt Lombardi During Midweek Presser on Sept. 3.
Lombardi said he thinks the focus must remain on the next play …
- "First game of the year, so whether he's new or not, you're always going to have those jitters. When you perform well on the first drive, it's always the next play mentality. So whatever happened in the past, good or bad, you gotta move on to the next one and focus on the next play.
Lombardi on Belichick's calming presence after the TCU loss on Monday ..
- "Coach is the same guy every day and that's what makes him so great and what makes him so unique. Whether it's good or bad, if he wins the Super Bowl or we lose Monday night, you're going to get the same guy the next day. He's a great teacher, a great leader and somebody that we can lean towards when we need answers.
Lombardi on his positive relationship with the QB Room …
- “The best thing about him (Lopez) and the rest of the quarterbacks is they're all coachable and they want to be coached well and they want to perform well. So, they're going to do whatever it takes to do that. I think it's just being positive but also being critical of certain things.”
Lombardi on Gio Lopez’s Pick-Six Late in the First Half …
- "Yeah, I mean, there's a lot of things that go into football. There's, you know, 11 guys and just not all one person. I think he would love to have a throw back. It's just certain things in football, you know."
- “Things spiral and you make it worse and you wish you had it back, but that was his first read and it just so happened and it didn't turn out well. So you've got to move on. Short memory, but a long memory. You know, you've got to learn from it and you've got to forget it at the same time. So that's the beauty of playing quarterback.”
