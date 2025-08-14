Bill Belichick: Yoga, Mike Priefer, Running Backs
The media was able to listen to UNC Football Head Coach Bill Belichick on August 13, at the Koman Practice Complex, before eventually seeing the available amount of time for practice viewing.
What did the 73-year-old have to say? Here are some of his comments on yoga, Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer and the running backs:
What Did Head Coach Bill Belichick Have To Say?
On the use of yoga:
"So look, with all due respect, I'm not sure exactly what was or wasn't done here last year and all the different areas," said Belichick to the media. "Yoga is a recovery technique. It's not really a training technique. We use it for more for recovery and and there are a lot of benefits to it. And certainly it's a good way, after a couple, three, four days of our practices, to, you know, give the body a chance to recover, you know, stretch, get the blood flowing and so forth. So that's really what it's used for. I can't honestly comment too much on what happened when I wasn't here."
"It's part of the recovery process," Beliehick added. "We do a lot of things for recovery, obviously, food, nutrition, hydration, sleep treatment, soft tissue massage, contrast, tubs, yoga, foam rollers, stretching, those kind of things. I mean, I just rattled off probably a dozen of them, or whatever. So there's a lot of things that we do. They're all part of it. Some guys use some more than others, depending on what they're trying to accomplish. So it's a comprehensive program. It's not just based on one thing, but, you know, the yoga sessions are part of it."
On Mike Priefer's coaching style:
"Well, special teams, as I said, we're [at]10 practices. There's six special teams units knocked out in the hands team, and a bunch of other one-off situational-type kicking plays. But, we haven't had enough practices to be very far along in any area, but we're moving along in every area, so it'll take a little while. Mike's got a lot of experience. I've known for a long time as a very accomplished coach, has a lot of experience, has worked with a lot of players, and I've seen us get a lot better."
"It's an area of the game we have a long way to go in. Certainly, having two new kickers in here has also been part of the adjustment. But they're both, you know, very good. I'm glad we have them. And as well as with a new snap or new punter, so four of our six specials are new, and evaluating them will be a big part of it as well. Mike's done a good job with them, and it's a very competitive situation, a lot more so than we had earlier in the year. So excited to see all these guys play out."
On the running backs;
"Well, it's hard to imagine any one player having in the production that Hampton had, but collectively, I mean, we'll see," said the 73-year-old. It's a good group, very competitive group. These guys are talented, but they have different skills, and part of our challenge is figuring out how to use, you know, their skills and still fit it within the, you know, the entire offense."
"So, you know, being in the passing game, pass protection, outside, runs, inside runs, things like that are all you know, things that we're trying to get a feel for, what guys do, what they do best and and how to best utilize them," said Belichick. "It's a pretty deep group, and we'll see how it all plays out. But I definitely don't think it's all going to come from one person. I think this is going to be … we have a number of guys that are talented, and we'll just see how that plays out."
