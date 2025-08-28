Belichick, UNC Hope That Lopez Brings “Magic” to Chapel Hill
It was assumed that Gio Lopez would be the starting quarterback leading up to the home opener against TCU, but some thought it would be announced on gameday.
However, UNC head coach Bill Belichick nonchalantly announced that Lopez was the starting quarterback when asked if he was up to speed with the entire playbook.
- “Gio has made a ton of progress. He’ll be our starting quarterback against TCU, so he’s getting the majority of reps,” Belichick said. I feel comfortable with him, but like everyone, he’ll continue to improve as we practice and play. He’s ready — but he’ll be more ready as we move forward.”
Lopez is excited to be Belichick’s first starting quarterback at the college level and immediately called one of his biggest fans: his father.
- “I’m super thankful for the opportunity. Coach (Belichick) told me a little before, just that I’d looked good in camp and was going to take the reins of the offense. Talking to my dad, I said, “Man, I’m Coach Belichick’s first starting quarterback in college.” It’s a great opportunity.
Next Monday, he will finally get to show everyone why his teammates call him “Magic Johnson”
Where Did His Nickname Come From?
That is a difficult nickname to live up to. After all, the “other” Magic Johnson won three NBA MVP awards, five championships, and is regarded by many as the greatest point guard in basketball history.
- “We call him Magic Johnson, because he can make every play, every throw, no matter where he’s at,” UNC wide receiver Jordan Shipp said with a smile, looking at Lopez as he entered the room.
- “With a quarterback like that, there are big-play opportunities,” Shipp continued. “He might break the pocket, and I know he trusts me — sometimes he just throws it up and lets me go make a play. I’m grateful for that trust. But it comes from the work we’ve put in, building that connection.”
Lopez thinks it comes from a training session he did with his teammates and he did something that wowed them.
“We were training, and I made a no-look throw or something random,” Lopez said. “Ever since then, it stuck. I don’t know why “Magic,” but it’s a cool reference.”
He Won’t Be Afraid of the Spotlight
Lopez knows there will be a lot of spotlights on UNC throughout the season,” Lopez said. However, he doesn’t really pay attention to what’s going on and would rather pay attention to the stuff happening in front of him.
“When I’m on campus, I just focus on academics and don’t pay much attention to the outside noise.”
Belichick has worked to replicate gameday atmospheres by holding scrimmages at Kenan Stadium to get Lopez and his teammates ready.
“We had scrimmages in the stadium during camp and went through game-based simulations — halftime, the start of the game, the fourth quarter,” Lopez said. “For me, it was exciting because I haven’t played there before, but Coach Belichick’s done a great job preparing us.”
This isn’t Lopez’s first game in a Power Four stadium. Last season at South Alabama, he played at LSU’s Tiger Stadium, widely regarded as one of the toughest road environments in the country.
South Alabama lost that game 42-10 and Lopez completed 17 of his 23 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown. However, it was this game that made Lopez believe he could compete against anybody.
“I learned to just be competitive and be myself — that’s what got me here. LSU was a great team to compete against. The game didn’t go our way, but playing in that environment against that talent made me feel like I belonged.”
