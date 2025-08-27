Belichick, UNC Finally Announce Starting QB for Season Opener
There has been a lot of speculation on who the starting quarterback of the North Carolina Tar Heels would be. Even though there have been hints, no confirmation had been made by UNC head coach Bill Belichick.
However, the wait is finally over as Belichick announced that redshirt sophomore Gio Lopez will be the starting quarterback. UNC Football's Twitter/X page confirmed it as well on their feed.
“I feel very comfortable with him and what he’s doing, but he’ll get better as we go forward because we just will,” Belichick said of Lopez. “We have a lot of practices in front of us and a lot of games in front of us, and we’ll all learn a lot from those. So, I think he’s ready, but I think he’ll be, like everybody, more ready as we go forward.”
Lopez completed 66 percent of his passes last season, throwing for 2,559 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games. He also rushed for 463 yards and scored seven more times on the ground.
Who Else Was in the Battle?
Lopez beat out Max Johnson and true freshman quarterback Bryce Baker. Johnson, the son of former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson, was the starter in the season opener last season,. However, he broke his femur late in the game and was out for the rest of the season. Baker was an Elite 11 quarterback and the crown jewel of UNC's 2025 recruiting class.
Last week, Belichick declined to name a starting quarterback, later joking that he would reveal the decision immediately after his Aug. 20 media availability.
Gio Lopez Reacts To The News
Lopez learned he would be the starting quarterback shortly before Belichick took the podium, when the announcement was made to the entire team. Grateful for the opportunity, one of his first calls was to his father.
"It feels nice to earn it and finally get announced," Lopez said. That was the opportunity I came here for. The best part was calling my dad after and telling him we’ve got one part going — now it’s time to win some games."
He also credited South Alabama head coach Major Applewhite for helping him reach this point. After Lopez suffered a torn labrum during his junior season and saw most of his recruiting interest fade, Applewhite extended him an offer — and the rest is history.
"It feels amazing. I’m thankful for Coach Applewhite at South Alabama — he was my football mentor and helped me get here," Lopez said. Now I’ve got the opportunity to play at North Carolina for the greatest coach of all time."
