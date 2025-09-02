Bill Belichick Quotes Following Loss to TCU
After his first game in college, here is what Bill Belichick had to say following the 48-14 loss.
The North Carolina Tar Heels were stomped by the TCU Horned Frogs in game one of the Bill Belichick era. UNC's play on the field disappointed fans, and even an eight-time Super Bowl champion could do nothing about the Horned Frogs. Head Coach Sonny Dykes put his team in the best position possible despite all of the national media attention landing on its opponent.
Following the Tar Heels' loss, Coach Belichick spoke to the media softly and quietly. Here is everything the 73-year-old said to reporters Monday night.
Opening Statement
- "Was a great, you know, great atmosphere here for the game tonight. You know, fans had tremendous energy and a lot and, you know, we played competitively, but then just couldn't sustain it. So obviously, we have a lot of work to do. You know, did do a better job all the way around, coaching, playing all three phases of the game, just wasn't up to what it needs to be. "
- "And I know we're a lot better than that, so we need to, you know, need to work on those things and show it on Saturday and turn around. But, you know, good TCU credit, they came in and did a good job, and they were clear that their team tonight, you know, they deserve to win. And they did it decisively."
On a Possible Sense of Helplessness
- "Multiple things. You know, anytime you give up two turnovers or touchdowns offensively, that's not good. Give up several long plays on defense where they gained a lot of yards on one play. So just, just too many, too many of those. One thing, it was a combination of multiple things, too many three-and-outs, too many long plays on defense, and then two turnovers. While we had three turnovers, two turnovers, touchdowns, the account, work on that."
On How Much Teaching Can Be Done from the Available Film
- "Yeah, well, we'll, you know, use the time best we can to, like I said, correct the mistakes from last tonight and move on. And then, you know, get ready for Charlotte. So they've got a couple extra days here, and they came off a disappointing game themselves, so we're both a little bit in the same boat here, but yeah, we got a lot of work to do, and we'll get at it."
On Tackling
- "Yeah, I mean, you said it, we got to do a better job of tackling. There's no doubt about that. And so we're just gonna have to work harder on it. Tackle better. I mean, there's no secret to it, snow, no pill you can take. Just gotta, you know, tackle better fundamentally, and get more guys around the ball. So we're not, you know, so many tackles in space."
On What Happened after the First Drive
- "Yeah, look, they just outplayed us. They outcoached us. I mean, they were just better than we were tonight. That's all it was to it. They controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage. Their skill players played well. And, you know, they just, they did a lot more things right than we did. So, you know, give them credit for being the better team. They certainly deserve it back."
On Gio Lopez
- "Yeah, we'll see how Gio is. You know, they took him off, took a look at him, you know, hopefully it's not too bad, but we'll see, you know, give Max a lot of credit. You know, we came in there after, you know, being off for a long time, and, you know, hung in there, made some plays, you know, in a tough situation. So give him a lot of credit for what he did tonight, but we'll take a look at it after we see where things are at here and go from there. I don't know, it's too early to tell."
On the Breakdowns after the First Touchdown
- "I mean, there were multiple, you know, the biggest thing was they struggled getting off of the linebackers. And, you know, they just, they float over the top. We didn't get to them like we needed to get beat in a couple of one-on-one situations. And if you don't make yards on first down, then you're in second, third, and long. And it just, we ended up with too many three-and-outs there, and that second. Quarter. So first down really helps you a lot on second and third down, we just didn't do a good enough job on first down tonight."
On the Snowball Effect That Occurred
- "We'll just keep working and keep grinding away. We're better than what we were tonight, so, but we have to go out there and show that, improve it. So nobody's going to do it for us. We'll have to do it ourselves, and that's what we're going to do."
On the Message in the Locker Room Following the Loss
- "Yeah, I just gave my comments to the team, private between myself and the team. But obviously, we have a lot of work to do, and we need to get to it. And it's a long short of it on the right here."
On the Game's Environment
- "There's a great environment tonight. I mean, fans are awesome. It's great energy in the stadium. You know, we just didn't do enough to keep it going, and we got to play better for the energy to sustain. Be sustainable."
On His Message to Fans Following the Disappointing Loss
- "I've just been saying, we're going back to work, and you know, we're going to get better."
On Charlotte
- "Again, the biggest thing is we have to correct some of the mistakes, mistakes we made tonight. I mean, we just can't, we just can't perform well doing some of the things that we did, we got to be better than that. And then, obviously we've got to deal with Charlotte and the problems they presents. But we have too many self-inflicted wounds that we have to eliminate before we can worry about addressing our opponents. So we'll start with that, and then, and then move to Charlotte."
On Injuries
- 'Well, I mean, every injury is an opportunity. So somebody is out, then somebody else is in, they have an opportunity. And so we'll work with those players and work for them to get better. I think we have enough players. We just have to perform better as a unit. You know, Coach better, play better, work better on our fundamentals. There's no shortcut to it. We just got to work harder and do a better job. That's all there is to it."
On if Gio Lopez Will Start if He Is Available on Saturday
- "Let's see where he's at. You know, I don't know. It's a short week. We'll see. I don't know what his availability is right now, so I'm going to speculate on that."
