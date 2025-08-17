Bill Belichick, Tar Heels Take Practice at Kenan Memorial Stadium
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team began practice of its fall camp on Saturday, August 2. Then, Head Coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media before it all commenced. And after it concluded, quarterback Max Johnson, running back Caleb Hood, defensive back Marcus Allen and linebacker Khmori House all spoke to the media as well.
On Wednesday, August 6, Coach Belichick, in addition to Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer, Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens and Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick. Offensive lineman Austin Blaske, along with redshirt freshman Leroy Jackson, shared their thoughts with reporters then as well.
As of late, on Wednesday, August 13, reporters were able to hear from UNC's head coach once more, but then it was straight into the viewing portion of practice, where the media collectively watched the Tar Heels stretch and then take part in drills. All three media availabilities took place on the Bill Koman Practice Complex, just beside North Carolina's Dorrance Field, home of the men's and women's soccer teams.
Now, Coach Belichick has taken his team to Kenan Memorial Stadium to practice, with the first game not too far from now, as September 1 is peeking around the corner. The anticipation of the entire football world (it feels like) is down to its final moments as the wait will be over, sooner rather than later.
The official Carolina Football account shared on social media clips of the team practicing, featuring plays by defensive back Thaddeus Dixon and wide receiver Jordan Shipp, both attendees at this year's ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Highlights from UNC's Practice
Here is the play made by Dixon, making an interception near the sidelines:
Below is the catch Shipp completed, stepping into the end zone in the process:
All eyes are on North Carolina and its head coach, and soon the Tar Heels will be on the national stage on Monday Night Football against the TCU Horned Frogs in a sold-out crowd, in an atmosphere that Kenan Stadium may have never experienced up until this season. It is hard to recall a UNC football game with so many fans waiting for it, and it's because of the hiring of a champion, an eight-time Super Bowl champion, looking to make his mark at the college level.
