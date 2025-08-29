Belichick Discusses TCU’s Defense Before First Collegiate Game of Career
Head Coach Bill Belichick took the podium on Thursday afternoon in front of reporters to answer questions heading into the matchup against TCU.
The North Carolina Tar Heels are projected by the Atlantic Coast Conference to finish eighth, right behind Florida State, Duke and Louisville. On the contrary, UNC sits in front of Pittsburgh, NC State and Virginia Tech.
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover threw for almost 4,000 yards last season under Head Coach Sonny Dykes. Besides, the Horned Frogs' signal caller, their defense is also another factor worth mentioning.
- "Explosiveness," said Belichick to describe TCU's defense. "They attack every blade of grass. Deep throws — go routes, posts, seams. Intermediate — slants, in-cuts. Screens and quick throws behind the line where receivers gain yards after the catch. Some personnel has changed, but they’ve added talent. They’re very good catch-and-run. If you let them throw underneath, you’d better tackle. "
- "They also push the ball over the top. Sideline to sideline, line of scrimmage to 50 yards deep — they make you defend it all. Coach Briles and Coach Dykes put a lot of stress on defenses. For us, it’s about disciplined team defense and tackling well."
Other than TCU, Coach Belichick eyes down the important keys to direct the Tar Heels path toward a possible victory, However, with "The Belichick Effect" in action, the vibe in Chapel Hill surrounding football has never been highe.
- "My focus is on scoring points, taking the ball away, and blocking kicks. (smiles) That said, yes, I’ve been made aware of the plans. Rick, Steve, and their teams have led most of it. Michael and I have given feedback where it directly involves the team — like timing of the team walk. But things like halftime shows, that’s not us."
- "From what I’ve seen, the game day plan is very exciting, and I think fans will enjoy it. Hopefully we can put a good product on the field to match it."
In regards to the massive amount of media attention the program has had (probably the most ever), Coach Belichick steers away from it and continues to build the foundation that will help his team put up points and maybe even another tally in the win column.
- "Just controlling what we can control — our preparation, attitude, work ethic, communication, and competitiveness. However much media attention there is, it’s irrelevant to us. With all due respect, it’s noise. Our job is to focus on preparing and playing. You all can handle the rest."
