Bill Belichick Loses Three-Star WR For Second Time
Despite losing out on three-star WR O'Mari Johnson the first time around, North Carolina saw enough to offer him a second time. After Johnson re-committed on July 1, he decided that maybe HC Bill Belichick's team wasn't right for him. Now, the 6' 170-pound wideout is free to speak with whoever he chooses.
Throughout this entire process, UNC has stayed true to its word. When they first landed Johnson on April 6, Belichick knew he was securing a quality wideout that would only get better with time. In the transfer portal and NIL era, Johnson presumed he could reopen his recruiting process and find a better option elsewhere.
Less than two months after committing, Johnson decided to go his separate way on May 30. The Tar Heels wouldn't go down without a fight as they were able to get Johnson to re-commit on July 1. While he stayed committed for a bit longer, all it took was three months for Johnson to realize the grass could be greener on the other side.
Johnson's Remark
- "After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of North Carolina,” he said. “I want to thank the UNC coaching staff for their belief in me and the opportunity they’ve given. I’m also grateful for my family, friends, and everyone who’s supported me through this process. My recruitment is now 100 percent open.”
Johnson made sure to include that last sentence so teams know the 2026 three-star means business. With only a short amount of time remaining, the No. 95 WR in the '26 class will be working against the clock. In total, the Mississippi native is ranked No. 18 in his respective state.
While UNC had an 84.7% chance to land Johnson, according to On3. They remain the frontrunners, but the likelihood of Johnson coming back a third time is slim to none. The Tar Heels may have been keen on bringing him back after he de-committed in May, but in no world does it seem likely they'll continue to waste their time and energy on someone who has burned them not once, but twice.
Now, the odds-on favorite to land Johnson is Ole Miss. Back on September 16, they began their process to flip Johnson from UNC. Clearly, their strategy has paid off. While they've yet to land the three-star, the Rebels seem poised to take advantage of the Tar Heels' mistake. Ultimately, their No. 4 ranking and 5-0 record seem much more promising than UNC's abysmal 2-3 start.
