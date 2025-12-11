North Carolina's 2025 season was as bad as it could get. The Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record, 14th in the ACC, and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

North Carolina hired Michael Lombardi as general manager and Bill Belichick as head coach, hoping that the pair would elevate the program and introduce a winning culture. Neither transpired, and the Tar Heels quickly became the laughingstock of college football, especially with the 73-year-old coach's life off the field becoming a clear distraction.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The offseason has had its ups and downs. After compiling the 17th-best recruiting class in the nation for the upcoming season, North Carolina lost several impactful players to the transfer portal .

With all that being said, here are a few people within the program who are facing the most pressure heading into 2026.

Michael Lombardi

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Lombardi did a great job recruiting one of the best classes in 2026. However, as mentioned, the Tar Heels will lose several key veteran players in the transfer portal process. The general manager must recoup some of that lost talent and bring in players who can make an immediate impact next season.

North Carolina must acquire some talent in the transfer portal if it wants to bounce back in 2026.

Bill Belichick

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

This one goes without saying, but Belichick clearly has to win next season . If the Tar Heels replicate the type of campaign that they had in 2025, the future Hall of Fame coach could be exiting Chapel Hill and looking for new employment, which will be tough to come by with recent information.

Signing Belichick to a five-year deal that includes at least $10 million annually provides pressure within itself, but the fact that North Carolina had its worst season in over five years pours more gasoline on the fire.

The Tar Heels must, at the very least, qualify for bowl eligibility next season. If that does not happen, North Carolina will be entering the coaching carousel ahead of the 2027 season.

Travis Burgess

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Putting pressure on an incoming freshman quarterback seems a bit unfair, but the fact of the matter is North Carolina has to win games. If Burgess wins the starting job in camp, he will have to play well immediately.

Again, it's not ideal, but the Tar Heels cannot afford to have another season plummeted by lackluster quarterback play.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !