UNC's Caleb Hood on Decision to Return to Chapel Hill
Caleb Hood took the podium on Saturday, August 1 following the team's first day of fall camp under Bill Belichick. UNC also had quarterback Max Johnson, defensive back Marcus Allen and linebacker Khmori House speak to the media.
Hood's time in a North Carolina uniform faced plenty of ups and downs after a total of three seasons dating back to 2022. He saw time as a starter gaining heavy minutes, but injuries took a toll on his ability to step on the field, entering a reserve role as he furthered his adventure as a Tar Heel.
"I think just, they just gave me a shot. They saw some potential in me, not just, ‘Oh, you're the best we got. You got to come back.’ But they were like, 'Hey, like, you can you really do something, if you, like, put your mind to and you change,' Like work. And, you know, just hearing that from the greatest, like, you can't, like, really turn that down. And so, you know, I just want to challenge myself."
During the 2022 season, Hood had 43 carries, accumulating 250 yards (an average of 5.8), with his longest run being 71 yards. At the end of the same season, he racked up 13 receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown. However, since then, his numbers have lowered. As of last season, he made 18 carries equating to 81 yards, and just four receptions.
Besides Hood, the running back room in Coach Belichick's first year in college feature freshman Demon June, redshirt sophomore Charleston French, redshirt sophomore Benjamin Hall, sophomore Davion Gause, and a ton on the roster.
Given Hood's changed physique, losing weight, that should leave him lighter on his feet to be able to juke and move every which way possible to lose defenders while running into the end zone for a possible touchdown.
Fall camp will continue to pinpoint the eventual starters, and with an entirely new regime in Chapel Hill overseeing the football program, opportunities are going to come in handfuls before the first contest in what will be a packed-out Kenan Stadium on Labor Day.
Hood's journey as a Tar Heel has not had much team success, but with an eight-time champion in town, things may have a different story book ending.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!