‘The 2025 UNC Defense’: Khmori House on This Upcoming Season
Just like Thaddeus Dixon who transferred from Washington and spoke in front of the media at the 2025 ACC Kickoff, his teammate Khmori House, did the same thing on Saturday, August 1 following Bil Belichick's first day of fall camp as UNC's head coach.
And House told the media scrum in front of him inside of the Frank H. Kenan Football Center about what the defense will look like given Steve Belichick is taking over as the defensive coordinator.
House talked about the difference of before and after Steve Belichick's presence at Washington made, leading them to becoming one of the best defensive teams in the country last season, however he shared one key detail:
"Last year was the 2024 Washington defense and this is going to be the 2025 UNC defense. So, completely new people, new defense and we just play to our strengths.
Just like how Dixon and South Alabama quarterback transfer Gio Lopez shared at the 2025 ACC Kickoff the motto of "tough, smart, and dependable," House did the same thing and emphasized its the standard.
"Well, we set our standard is being tough, smart, and dependable. So, all our players, we just, you know, tell everybody, my teammates, we tell everybody to be tough, smart, and dependable. Bring that. Let's just start there, you know, and win each day. You know, 1-0 each day. We still trying to win today. We got meetings coming up, lift coming up. So, trying to win each day and go from there."
And of course, him and Dixon are looking to do what they accomplished on the West Coast, as he spoke more about him saying:
"His confidence. He's a relentless player. I think he's a very smart, intelligent player. He's able to understand formations, understand great instincts. So, I think he's an all-around good football player. You can play him. He can do a lot of things. You can play him nickel, play him in a corner. He can even go to safety if he wanted to. So, I think he's just a great all-around football player."
The grasp of the messages Bill Belichick is sending in the locker room and on the field are being received. But North Carolina's journey will take all hands on deck to compete against whoever is on the other set of sidelines, and TCU on a Monday Night at 8:00 p.m. is where it can display the level of cohesiveness Coach Belichick has molded.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!