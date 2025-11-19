Caleb Wilson's Big 2nd Half Helps North Carolina Dispatch Navy
North Carolina upended a gritty Navy squad, 73-61, behind Caleb Wilson’s explosive second-half performance to move to 5-0 on the season.
Wilson delivered his third consecutive double-double, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds. He also added four blocks and three steals, showcasing his impact on both ends. Most of his production came after halftime, including 15 points, seven boards and all of his defensive stats, as he powered the Tar Heels’ dominant second half.
Luka Bogavac chipped in 16 points and six rebounds. Though he shot just 4-for-10 from the field, he connected on three of his five attempts from beyond the arc.
Henri Veesaar contributed 10 points and two blocks, while Jarin Stevenson added 11 points, eight rebounds and a block for the Tar Heels.
It is the first 5-0 start for the Tar Heels since the 2022-23 season.
1st Half
North Carolina held the lead throughout the first half, building its largest advantage at 12 points, but Navy clawed back each time the Tar Heels threatened to pull away from the Midshipmen.
North Carolina jumped out to a 12-6 lead with 15:52 left, shooting 4-for-8 from the field. All five baskets were assisted, highlighted by an alley-oop from Luka Bogavac to Caleb Wilson. Bogavac and Otega Veesaar also hit three-pointers.
After leading 16-6 with a little over 13 minutes to go, Navy went on a 9-3 run to cut into UNC's lead to 19-15. A key fact was that Wilson sat out for the entire run.
Navy cut the lead to three, but back-to-back three-pointers from Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac sparked a 12-3 run over nearly four minutes, giving North Carolina a 32-20 advantage with 6:54 left in the first half.
Navy guard Austin Begnini hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds to cut North Carolina’s lead to seven, making it 38-31 at halftime.
Carolina did not make a field goal in the final 2:57 of the half.
Bogavac leads the team with 12 points. The Tar Heels are shooting 12-for-26 from the field and 5-for-10 from three-point range. UNC also has 10 assists, compared to Navy's four, with Evans accounting for half of the Tar Heels' assists.
2nd Half
The field goal drought dragged on for North Carolina, whose only point came from a Wilson free throw.
That changed when Stevenson sprang to life with a powerful put-back dunk at the 17:38 mark. Moments later, Wilson brought the crowd to its feet, dribbling coast to coast before slicing through the lane with a Eurostep and unleashing a one-handed tomahawk dunk over Begnini—a true poster moment to give Carolina a 43-35 with 17:08 left in the game.
The Tar Heels found a new burst of energy, feeding off the crowd’s growing excitement as the arena came alive.
After Bogavac knocked down one of two free throws, Wilson took command. He electrified the Dean Smith Center with a coast-to-coast fast-break and-1 dunk, followed by another emphatic slam, a free throw, and a smooth jumper—scoring eight straight points for the Tar Heels. Veesaar capped the surge with a powerful dunk, punctuating a 15-5 North Carolina run over just five minutes.
The scoring spree pushed UNC to a 54-40 advantage with less than 12 minutes left, tilting the game firmly in the Tar Heels’ favor.
UNC controlled the rest of the game from there with Bogavac and Derek Dixon making back-to-back three-pointers being the highlight plays.
