Top Performers for UNC Against Ohio State

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 71-70 on Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the third consecutive week , it was a defensive battle in the first half for the Tar Heels, as both teams struggled to find a rhythm offensively. In the second half, it appeared that North Carolina was well on its way to an easy win. However, the Buckeyes refused to give in and took a three-point lead with less than a minute remaining. The Tar Heels would battle back and earn a hard-fought victory.

With that being said, here are the top performances for North Carolina in its win against Ohio State.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If it were not for Veesaar's impact in the first half, the Tar Heels could have been down by double digits at halftime. North Carolina's defense kept it in the game, and the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center was instrumental in that development.

The Arizona transfer led North Carolina with 13 points and five rebounds in the first half. The Tar Heels' ability to impose their will on both ends of the floor started with Veesaar.

Veesaar's statistical production slowed down in the second half, but the junior center scored the game-winning points on an uncontested dunk. Veesaar collected a loose ball, which opened up a clear path to the basket.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks over Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The first half was a quiet sequence for the freshman forward, who totaled four points and seven rebounds while shooting 1-of-4 from the field. Wilson was the third-leading scorer for North Carolina in the first 20 minutes, and despite that, the Tar Heels still managed a 34-31 lead at halftime.

That completely flipped in the second half, as Wilson totaled 16 points and eight rebounds while shooting 8-of-12 from the field in that span. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound was the best player on the court, and ended the game with a monumental block as time expired.

Seth Trimble

Stat line: 17 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

North Carolina has been desperate for a third scoring-option since Trimble's exit from the lineup after the second game of the season.

In his return, Trimble instantly established himself as the third option for the Tar Heels. Not only did Trimble score nearly 20 points, but he hit timely shots throughout the course of the game.

