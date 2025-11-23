Caleb Wilson Emerging as Fast-Rising Draft Prospect
Through five games, it appears that the North Carolina Tar Heels possess one of the deepest rosters in the nation with marquee additions through the recruiting pool and transfer portal.
One of those marquee talents that the Tar Heels have the privlege of calling one of their own is freshman forward Caleb Wilson.
The 6'9", 216-pound forward is averaging 20.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 66.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.
Not only has Wilson proven to be an elite scorer with incomparable efficiency, but his defensive mindset has also been incredibly impressive. Wilson's thoughts on that side of the court show how his basketball IQ is beyond his years.
- "With defense, what I try to do is think what the offensive player is thinking," Wilson said. "If my player catches the ball who I'm guarding, I always take a quick glance behind me, so I can see what he's seeing. What's the gap he feels like he is attacking? If I catch the ball at the top of the key or in the slot, I'm always thinking middle drive because that's usually where the spacing is. If I see my man catch the ball, or before he catches it or while he's catching it, I'm going to take a quick glance back and see what's behind me so I know what I can do to stop him from getting where he wants to go."
Wilson's Latest Projection in 2026 NBA Mock Draft
ESPN's Jeremy Woo released a 2026 NBA mock draft earlier this week, with Wilson inside the top five, and being selected by the Atlanta Hawks.
Here is what Woo wrote about the North Carolina forward:
- "Wilson looks to have made a tangible jump since arriving in college, impressing NBA teams with a newfound competitive gear that's translating into big-time production. His energy and impact in the paint defensively and on the glass have made a huge difference, coupled with a strong feel and passing ability.
- The main challenge moving forward will be projecting his jump shot, as he hasn't taken many threes and has been inconsistent from the foul line. It's unlikely he can be an offensive focal point in the NBA without major growth in that area, but some scouts believe there's an opportunity for Wilson to vault into the upper echelon of this class if he can sustain this level of play."
Overall Thoughts
Wilson has been incredibly consistent this season, and although the majority of the Tar Heels' opponents - excluding Kansas - have been lower division-one caliber, the former five-star has demonstrated attributes that translate against formidable opponents.
Against the Jayhawks, Wilson went 9-of-12 from the field for 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals, leading North Carolina to an 87-74 win.
The Tar Heels are littered with veterans and high-potential young players, including Wilson, who will be monumental in a potential deep run in March Madness.
