How Leadership Training Sparked Caleb Wilson’s Dominant Start at UNC
Caleb Wilson has had one of the best starts for a freshman in North Carolina basketball history.
Wilson is averaging a double-double through five games into the season, 20.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. Defensively, he’s also averaging 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. He’s also a natural cult of personality, making UNC do a white out simply because he tweeted that everyone should wear white before UNC’s game against Kansas, a game they would win 87-74.
While Wilson isn’t afraid to speak up, he leads by example—one of his dunks can energize the entire bench and fire up the crowd. That’s the kind of presence he brings.
But even the best leaders need to be taught to lead effectively.
Wilson's High School Principal Taught Wilson How to be An Effective Leader
Entering his senior season at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, Wilson faced pressure following a narrow loss in the state championship. The team struggled early with chemistry, so head coach Mario Mays enlisted principal and sports psychology teacher Jason Rutledge to help.
Rutledge, who is also a sports psychology teacher, began meeting with the team regularly and started to stres the value of unity and positive interactions for better performance.
“You could sense the pressure; it was almost like watching an All-Star game—players were more individualistic and weren’t playing for each other. Scouts were watching, and the pressure of being recruited to the next level was apparent.”
Rutledge told the team that simple acts of togetherness, like players helping each other up and positive physical interactions, are linked to increased confidence and better performance. Citing a study and the example of Steve Nash’s MVP season, Rutledge emphasized that more high-fives and camaraderie build stronger teams.
He also singled out Wilson not only as the team's best player, but also its top leader, urging him to involve his teammates rather than let them stand around and watch.
“I challenged him to take on that responsibility—and he was the type who could take feedback and criticism because he is always looking to grow. He has that Mamba Mentality, always seeking every edge to get better. He absorbed everything I discussed and put it into practice.”
Wilson quickly embraced this, becoming more engaging and supportive with his teammates.
“You could see immediate changes: his assertiveness, how he engaged the whole team, giving high-fives, and doing all the things a leader does. That’s what sets him apart. He isn't the type who shies away from challenges or avoids failure to protect his hype. That’s not Caleb. He has that Kobe Bryant mentality—facing down challenges and lifting everyone around him.
Wilson Acknowledged It Helped Him Grow
Wilson, known for his relentless drive and willingness to improve, grew into a role model—a quality he continues at North Carolina, focusing on leading by example and consistent effort.
“Well, it's just being a leader in college, especially as a freshman, you have to really lead by example first,” Wilson said after UNC’s win over Navy. “So I just try to lead by example, and then kind of let my words follow. I try to, I try to have a great action behind whatever I say, and never be hypocritical, and only tell people to do what I would do myself.”
